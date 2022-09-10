Delaware gets win in Ryan Carty’s Delaware Stadium debut

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for three touchdowns, two to Braden Brose, and Delaware beat Delaware State 35-9 for coach Ryan Carty’s first win at Delaware Stadium. Last week, Carty had a memorable head coaching debut as Delaware picked up its first win over an FBS program since 2007 by topping Navy. Delaware took a 7-3 lead against Delaware State after Trey Austin blocked a punt and Quincy Watson recovered it in the end zone. The Delaware defense nearly scored in the third quarter when Kedrick Whitehead Jr. picked up a fumble and raced the other way before being tackled on the 11. Brose capped the 11-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown for a 21-3 lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.