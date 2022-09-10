Canha’s slam caps 8-run 4th inning, Mets rout Marlins 11-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3. Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who began the night trailing in the NL East for the first time since April 11. Defending champion Atlanta overtook New York by a half-game Friday and played at Seattle late Saturday. Canha opened the fourth with a walk against Miami starter Pablo López and polished off the outburst by connecting off reliever Andrew Nardi for his first career grand slam to put the Mets ahead 9-1. Carlos Carrasco pitched six innings of one-run ball for the win.

