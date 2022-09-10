Cádiz vs. Barcelona paused after fan suffers heart attack

CÁDIZ, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s game at Cádiz was temporarily halted in the final minutes when a fan suffered a heart attack in the stands. Cádiz said the man was successfully treated with a defibrillator by a medical team. He was evacuated on a stretcher and admitted to a local hospital. Cadiz said that Barcelona’s players also lent the medics their defibrillator in case it was needed. When play was stopped with eight minutes left Barcelona was winning 2-0. Play restarted more than half an hour later. Barcelona added two more goals to win 4-0. Cádiz thanked fans for their cooperation.

