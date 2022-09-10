Bradley, Webb lead South Alabama past Central Michigan 38-24

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns, and South Alabama defeated Central Michigan 38-24. The USA defense, which held Nicholls to 165 yards in a 48-7 victory last week, kept the Chippewas under 200 yards through three quarters. CMU rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars have gone over 500 yards in both their games. Bradley’s scores went 16 yards to Damarcus Thomas, 22 yards to Devin Voisin and 10 yards to Jalen Wayne. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 354 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception.

