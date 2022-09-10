Binotto sorry over ‘Tsunami’ remark for F1 driver Tsunoda

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has apologized for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.” Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport last week. It was pointed out to the Ferrari boss at a news conference ahead of the Italian GP that this had caused offense in Japan. A 2011 tsunami devastated the country and killed nearly 16,000 people. Binotto says: “Certainly I need to apologize.”

