Verstappen among drivers given grid penalties for Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Max Verstappen has been hit by a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen has been handed the penalty for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines. Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez has been penalized with a 10-place grid drop for a similar offense. Other Formula One drivers have also been penalized for various infractions. Lewis Hamilton will start at the back of the grid with Yuki Tsunoda. They will be just behind Carlos Sainz Jr. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas will drop 15 places. Verstappen has never finished on the podium at Monza but heads into the weekend on the back of four straight victories and with a 109-point advantage in the standings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.