Unbeaten Lens tops French league after beating Troyes 1-0

PARIS (AP) — Lens defender Kevin Danso has led Lens to a 1-0 win against Troyes and the northern side moved to the top of the French league on Friday. Danso escaped his marker in the 39th minute and headed the ball home from a free kick. Lens created more chances after the interval but could not find a cutting edge. Lens is still unbeaten and moved a point above Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille. The latter two both have one match in hand. PSG hosts Brest on Saturday and Marseille plays against Lille at Stade Velodrome.

