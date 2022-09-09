Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
By The Associated Press
The Tennessee Titans have won six of the past seven in this series against the New York Giants. The Titans are looking to follow up winning the AFC’s No. 1 seed by earning a fourth straight playoff berth. Only Kansas City has a longer active streak of winning seasons at nine than the Titans who are at six straight. The Titans also have two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry back. The Giants are trying to rebound from a 4-13 season and have a first-year head coach in Brian Daboll. He spent the past four seasons as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.