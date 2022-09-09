Titans, S Malik Hooker agree on multiyear contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. Terms of the deal were not announced. The Titans open the season on Sunday while hosting the New York Giants. Hooker said the extension shows how much the Titans believe and trust in him. His job is to help Tennessee win a Super Bowl. Hooker is going into his fourth season starting 15 of 44 games since Tennessee drafted him out of Iowa in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He is tied for third-most interceptions among safeties drafted in 2019.

