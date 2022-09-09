Scotland, Portugal get home path in Women’s WCup playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Scotland and Portugal were handed the advantage of playing at home throughout the European qualifying playoffs for next year’s Women’s World Cup. Friday’s draw for the nine-team playoffs saw Scotland paired against Austria, with the winner advancing to host Ireland. Portugal welcomes Belgium, and the winner gets to host Iceland five days later. Wales was drawn at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina and the winner travels to face Switzerland five days later. Two teams will advance directly to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and one more to the intercontinental playoffs in February. All games are played from Oct. 6 to 11.

