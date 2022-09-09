Saints unveil attack run by Payton understudy Carmichael

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees says New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. has long been an “unsung hero” of the coaching staff. The Saints regular season opener at Atlanta marks the first game of a new era for a New Orleans offense that was designed by former head coach Sean Payton. When Payton retired after last season, the Saints promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. Carmichael remained as offensive coordinator. But that title means more now that the new head coach oversees the defense. Carmichael says “a good percentage” of the offense has remained the same since 2006. But he says some aspects have evolved to suit current players.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.