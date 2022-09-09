Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens and Lamar Jackson still haven’t agreed on a contract extension and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep Jackson after this season, if need be.

