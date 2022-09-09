Skip to Content
Obama tells Harvard team, basketball was about more than me

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

Former President Barack Obama told the Harvard men’s basketball team that the sport taught him “it wasn’t just about me.” He wants the players to remember that when they move on to other, more consequential, endeavors. Obama said it’s unlikely they will become the next LeBron James or Stephen Curry. But they have a better chance of becoming leaders in health care or business or civil rights. The former president graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991. He’s the latest guest that coach Tommy Amaker has had speak to his team about the world outside of basketball.

