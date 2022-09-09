NBA tells teams cap, tax rises expected to rise in 2023-24

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has told its teams that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season. Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season. The figures of $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24 and $162 million as the tax level would set records. Both are $1 million higher than the league’s most recent projections made in June. The looming 2022-23 season has a cap of almost $124 million and a tax level of just over $150 million.

