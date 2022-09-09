Montreal rallies for 2-2 draw vs Crew, secures playoff spot

MONTREAL (AP) — Victory Wanyama scored in the 89th minute and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in stoppage time as Montreal rallied for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew that secured the team’s first playoff spot since 2016. Montreal is second in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference at 16-9-5 with four games left in the regular season. Jonathan Mensah and Lucas Zelarayán scored for Columbus. With three minutes of stoppage time remaining, Brault-Guillard scored from outside the box to tie the score. Montreal had pulled within 2-1 when a shot from Matko Miljevic deflected off Wanyama.

