Langer, Harrington lead PGA Tour Champions in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bernhard Langer began his week by holing out from the fairway for an eagle. The opening round of the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis ended with Langer shooting his age with a 65. That leaves him in a tie with Padraig Harrington in the PGA Tour Champions stop in St. Louis. Langer already shot his age once this year. He had a 64 in Florida at the start of the year. The big number is 45. That’s the record for wins on the senior circuit held by Hale Irwin. Langer is at 43 and hopes he has a few more in him.

