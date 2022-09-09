Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks’ loss to Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Wander Franco hit a two-out, two-on drive in the fourth that dropped out of Hicks’ glove along the left-field foul line just in front of the wall. Arozarena drove the next pitch to left, and it dropped behind Hicks.

