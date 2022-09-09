Gonzalez homers twice, Guardians hold on to beat Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and Austin Hedges added a solo homer as the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 7-6 win against the Minnesota Twins after rain delayed the start by 1:16. Gonzalez, the surprise rookie, had three hits and Cal Quantrill (12-5) won his eighth straight decision. Cleveland extended its lead in the American League Central to 1 1/2 games over the Chicago White Sox and 2 1/2 over Minnesota. Twins starter Dylan Bundy (8-7) surrendered season-highs with seven runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Twins have lost seven of nine.

