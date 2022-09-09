Girona beats Valladolid 2-1 in meeting of promoted teams

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oriol Romeu has scored late to give Girona a 2-1 win over Valladolid in a meeting of recently promoted sides in the Spanish league. Reinier Carvalho put Girona in front in the 21st minute. Valladolid’s Monchu Rodríguez equalized in the 38th with a shot from outside the area. Valladolid lost three players all to injury before Romeu scored the decider with two minutes to go. Romeu headed in the winner after Santiago Bueno used his head to knock down a free kick to the far post for his teammate to finish off. Girona rose into ninth place. Valladolid was left in 14th.

