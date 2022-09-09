Ga State welcomes Power Five team to the former Turner Field

ATLANTA (AP) — When Georgia State moved into the ballpark formerly known as Turner Field, it was hoping for a day such as this. A Power Five opponent taking the field at the Panthers’ house. North Carolina of the Atlantic Coast Conference will be in Atlanta on Saturday to face Georgia State. The Tar Heels are the first team from one of college football’s major conferences to face the Sun Belt Conference Panthers in their stadium. A forecast of rain could certainly dampen the occasion. But no matter the weather, Georgia State hopes to show it’s an athletic program on the rise.

