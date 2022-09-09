Cunningham rallies Louisville to 20-14 victory over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malik Cunningham used his arm and his legs to get Louisville’s season on track. The redshirt senior quarterback threw for 195 yards and rushed for 121 more, including a 43-yard scoring run in the third quarter, to lead Louisville to a 20-14 victory over UCF on Friday night. The Cardinals (1-1) outscored the Knights 13-0 in the second half. Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Hudson had three catches for 67 yards. UCF (1-1) scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions, but struggled to get much going the rest of the way.

