Chiefs expect Pro Bowl DE Clark to play opener in Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona. Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Reid also said he has not heard from the NFL about any potential disciplinary action for Clark, who pleaded no contest this week in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon from separate incidents last year. Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

