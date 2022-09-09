Casper Ruud wins 55-shot point to reach US Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Casper Ruud has reached his second Grand Slam final of the year by claiming a 55-shot point to end the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal and beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. The victory made Ruud 13-2 in major tournaments in 2022 and keeps alive his chance to rise to No. 1 in the rankings next week. The 23-year-old from Norway will face Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe on Sunday for the championship. Alcaraz also has a chance to top the ATP rankings after the tournament.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.