Captain Najee; Steelers RB Harris embracing leadership role

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris says he’s comfortable taking on more of a leadership role as he enters his second season, and his teammates seem to agree. Harris was voted one of Pittsburgh’s five captains for 2022. It’s a role Harris says he shied away from earlier in his life. The 24-year-old credits the help of his teammates and coaches for getting him prepared to take on more responsibility. Harris set a franchise rookie record by rushing for 1,200 yards in 2021. Harris and the Steelers start the 2022 season at defending AFC champion Cincinnati.

