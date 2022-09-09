Brewers place right-hander Freddy Peralta on 15-day IL

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder. Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville. Peralta was put on the IL on May 23 with a strained right lat. Since being activated Aug. 3, he made seven starts, reaching six innings in two of them.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.