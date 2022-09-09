Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked ahead of players such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus for the matches in France on Sept. 23 and 27. Tite will also test two defenders he called up for the first time: Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Roma’s Roger Ibañez. The other most notable absences in the squad for Brazil’s last friendlies before the final World Cup squad is announced were defender Dani Alves and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.