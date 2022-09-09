Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays beat Texas 4-3. Top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Bichette’s 23rd homer was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Blue Jays up 3-0. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the first. Toronto maintained its 4 1/2-game lead over Baltimore for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot with its 16th win in 22 games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.