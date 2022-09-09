Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman has sustained a right hamstring tear in training. Bayern says its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” The 26-year-old Coman started each of Bayern’s last four games across all competitions. Bayern plays Stuttgart at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Barcelona for their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. It then visits Augsburg the following weekend before the league takes a break for international games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.