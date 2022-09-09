Basketball Hall of Fame set to welcome 13 new enshrinees

The Basketball Hall of Fame will officially enshrine 13 new members on Saturday night. George Karl, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, Hugh Evans were selected by the North American committee. Swin Cash, Marianne Stanley and Lindsay Whalen were selected by the women’s committee. Longtime coaches Del Harris and Larry Costello were picked by the contributor committee. Six-time All-Star Lou Hudson was chosen by the veterans committee. Theresa Grentz got the call from the women’s veteran committee. And FIBA Hall of Famer Radivoj Korac was selected by the international committee.

