Bachmeier leads Boise State to 31-14 victory over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hank Bachmeier bounced back after he was benched a week earlier, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Boise State to a 31-14 victory over New Mexico. Latrell Caples caught two of those scores for Boise State. Ashton Jeanty and George Holani combined for 139 yards on 32 carries for the Broncos. The Boise State defense held the Lobos to 123 total yards, with more than half of that coming on Geordon Porter’s 69-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Through three quarters, New Mexico had 48 total yards.

