Wainwright, Molina tie MLB record for batterymates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina have made their 324th career start. That ties the major league mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Wainwright and Molina got a standing ovation from the crowd as they made their way in from the bullpen moments before first pitch against the Washington Nationals. Wainwright and Molina are scheduled to break the record against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 14.

