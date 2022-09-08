Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:40 PM

Wainwright, Molina tie battery record in Cards’ loss to Nats

KION

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record fof 324 starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, including a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth. Wainwright and Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content