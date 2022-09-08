Vandals hoping to sack Hoosiers’ quest for 2nd straight win

Indiana snapped an eight-game losing streak last week by winning its first Big Ten game since 2020. The Hoosers will try to make it two straight wins when they host Idaho of the Football Championship Subdivision. The Hoosiers know what a 2-0 start means — they’ve played in bowl games each of the previous two times they’ve done it. But they also know the Vandals nearly stole a win last week at Washington State. Idaho linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the 24-17 loss at Washington State. The Hoosiers remember him well from the 11-tackle performance he had in last year’s matchup.

