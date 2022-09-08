Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of US men’s tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe calls his run to the U.S. Open semifinals ‘a Cinderella story.’ He is a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons. Tiafoe’s tale also is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis and could help grow the sport in the future, too. Tiafoe is the first man from the U.S. to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 16 years. And he could become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in more than a quarter-century ago.

