Texas has chance for big turnaround against No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and top-ranked Alabama meet Saturday for the first time since a national championship matchup in January 2010. That Alabama win marked the first of Nick Saban’s six national titles with the Crimson Tide. Texas has floundered ever since. But beating Saban and Alabama would be a statement for Texas and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian that the Longhorns are ready to ascend again. The Crimson Tide are big road favorites behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and rush linebacker Will Anderson.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.