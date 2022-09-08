Skip to Content
Syracuse travels to UConn looking to go 2-0

By The Associated Press

Syracuse, which routed Louisville 31-7 at home in its opener, visits UConn in the Orange’s only road test before an Oct. 22 visit to No. 5 Clemson. UConn, which beat Central Connecticut 28-3 last week, is trying for its first win over an FBS opponent since beating UMass in October of 2019. The Huskies, who went 1-11 a year ago, have not beaten a Power Five  team since a victory over Virginia in 2016. Syracuse is attempting to go 2-0 for the first time since 2018. The Huskies have not won two straight games since beating Tulsa and Temple in October 2017.

