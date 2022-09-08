Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series and advancing to the WNBA Finals. Connecticut scored the final 18 points of the game to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining. All the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the Finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019. Connecticut will face top-seeded Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title. The first game of the series is Sunday in Las Vegas. Chicago was attempting to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 22 points and added four steals.

