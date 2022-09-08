Sao Paulo and Del Valle reach Copa Sudamericana final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Sao Paulo and Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle will play this year’s final of the Copa Sudamericana. The decider is scheduled for Oct. 1 in the Argentinian city of Cordoba. Sao Paulo advanced on penalties after a 2-0 home win against Atletico Goianiense. Patrick scored both goals of the match in the fourth and 63rd minutes at the Morumbi Stadium to make the aggregate score 3-3. The penalty shootout ended 4-2 for the hosts. Independiente del Valle reached the final on Wednesday after a 3-0 win at Peru’s Melgar, the same result of the first leg last week.

