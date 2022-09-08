Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday night to open the season. Wilson spent 10 seasons as Seattle’s starting quarterback before being traded this offseason to the Broncos. Wilson’s debut in Denver is also the debut of new head coach Nathanial Hackett. How those two work together and run Denver’s offense is one of the big questions after Wilson didn’t take a snap in the preseason. For Seattle, it has turned over the offense to Geno Smith as Wilson’s replacement to start the season. The opener will also be the debut of Seattle’s revamped defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.

By The Associated Press

