Play suspended in 1st round at Wentworth after queen’s death

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth. The tour said there would be no play on Friday and flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.” Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 64s.

