Opening weak: Browns have history of failure to start season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — It’s Week 1 in the NFL. That’s usually means a loss for the Browns. Cleveland is just 1-21-1 in season openers since 1999, a dismal record that perhaps underscores the franchise’s struggles the past two decades as much as any. The Browns’ only win since their expansion reboot came in 2004, and they haven’t won a road opener since 1994. This year’s opener has added importance for the Browns since it comes against Carolina and new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was traded this summer after four seasons as Cleveland’s starter.

