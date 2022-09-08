Notre Dame coach Freeman ready for home debut vs Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Irish coach Marcus Freeman is eager for No. 8 Notre Dame’s home opener on Saturday against Marshall. Yes, it gives the Fighting Irish a chance to rebound from last week’s season-opening loss at Ohio State. But it’s also a chance for Freeman to get his first career win in his home debut. The Thundering Herd come to town with one of the nation’s most prolific ground games. Marshall ran for more than 300 yards in last week’s rout of FCS foe Norfolk State. But they’ll face a much stiffer challenge against Notre Dame’s defense.

