No. 5 Clemson faces Furman, looks to stay perfect vs. FCS

By The Associated Press

No. 5 Clemson looks to stay perfect against opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision when it opens its home season against Furman on Saturday. The Tigers come in 36-0 all time against FCS teams. They have also won 31 straight over Furman, a school located about 30 miles away from Clemson in the Upstate region of South Carolina. Clemson opened the year with a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech while Furman started with a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville. Clemson has won its past 34 games at home since losing to PItt in November 2016.

