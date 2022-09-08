No. 5 Clemson faces Furman, looks to stay perfect vs. FCS

No. 5 Clemson looks to stay perfect against opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision when it opens its home season against Furman on Saturday. The Tigers come in 36-0 all time against FCS teams. They have also won 31 straight over Furman, a school located about 30 miles away from Clemson in the Upstate region of South Carolina. Clemson opened the year with a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech while Furman started with a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville. Clemson has won its past 34 games at home since losing to PItt in November 2016.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.