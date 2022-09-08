No. 13 Utah looks to bounce back against Southern Utah

Utah will try to bounce back from its loss at Florida when it hosts Southern Utah. The 29-26 loss to the Gators dropped the Utes six spots to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. The Thunderbirds are in their first year in the Western Athletic Conference after leaving the Big Sky. Utah has a 15-2 in home openers under coach Kyle Whittingham. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 44-13 win over the University of St. Thomas. Southern Utah and Utah met in 2016 with the Utes winning 24-0.

