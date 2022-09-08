MLS suspends Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini 4 for games

NEW YORK (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee suspended Lucas Cavallini for four games. Cavallini received a red card for stepping on an opponent’s head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s 3-0 loss to Nashville on Aug. 27. The disciplinary committee said in a statement that the punishment is for “violent conduct.” Cavallini wasn’t in the lineup for a 2-0 loss to San Jose last week. He will miss Saturday’s game against the Rapids in Colorado and two additional matches.

