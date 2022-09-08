Leonard practices but status for Colts opener still unclear

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaquille Leonard is practicing like his old self. Whether he’ll play Sunday at Houston remains unclear. The three-time All-Pro linebacker has been full-go all week and is expected to do the same Friday. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week. The Colts biggest concern is Leonard’s conditioning. Until last Thursday, Leonard hadn’t practiced since Indy lost at Jacksonville in January. Another option would be using Leonard on a limited basis though that doesn’t appear to be his preference.

