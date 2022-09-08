Kelly seeks his first LSU win in historic game with Southern

New LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking for his first victory with the Tigers when they host Southern this weekend. LSU had a lot of cleaning up to do after a slew of miscues proved costly in a 24-23 season-opening loss to Florida State in New Orleans last weekend. Southern is a historically Black University of the Football Championship Subdivision. Its visit to Tiger Stadium is generating a lot of fanfare. The two Baton Rouge schools each have played football for more than a century and have large fan bases. But they have never played against each other.

By The Associated Press

