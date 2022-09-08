Jets LT Brown dealing with shoulder issue, uncertain to play

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are already without their starting quarterback. They might also be without their left tackle. Duane Brown didn’t practice for a second straight day Thursday while dealing with a shoulder issue. It puts his availability for the season opener Sunday against Baltimore in serious doubt. Coach Robert Saleh said shortly before practice that Brown wasn’t at the facility because he was having his shoulder evaluated. He didn’t have any other immediate details. The injury concerns came a day after Saleh announced quarterback Zach Wilson would not return until Week 4 at the earliest while recovering from a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee.

