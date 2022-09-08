Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final

NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached her second consecutive Grand Slam final by beating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at the U.S. Open. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. She took full advantage of a shaky performance by first-time major semifinalist Garcia on Thursday night. Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the first woman from Africa to reach a U.S. Open final in the professional era. Jabeur will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek or No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

