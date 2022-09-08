India’s hit in 9th gives Reds 4-3 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega. The ball rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home on when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game. Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth. Alexis Diaz got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.